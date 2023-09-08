Under-fire Gqeberha establishment distances itself from anti-LGBTQ+ poster

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is is investigating another alleged incident of discrimination against the LGBTQI+ community in Gqeberha. This after a sign reading: “Stop this evil. No lesbians, no gays, no bisexuals, no transgenders, no queers, anti-LGBTQ” was displayed at a local carwash business.

The sign which caused outrage on social media has since been removed from the establishment. The Moffett Carwash Spa owner has denied any knowledge of the sign, saying a member of the public had entered the business premises last week and put up the offending poster. SAHRC provincial manager Dr Eileen Carter said they were looking into the matter.

“The SAHRC confirms having received a complaint in respect of the sign allegedly posted in the Moffett on Main centre in Gqeberha. We are in the process of assessing the allegations herein as per our complaints-handling procedures before determining a way forward,” she said. In a statement, the Moffett on Main Lifestyle centre in Gqeberha said it was aware of the incident. “It was brought to centre management’s attention that someone, the identity of whom remains unknown, had placed an anti-LGBTQ+ poster at our premises. The poster was removed immediately (when) we became aware of it. We would like to ensure that our centre is regarded as a safe and inclusive environment free from any forms of discrimination.

“It is unfortunate that some members of the public have associated the poster with the centre, and by implication its management. Our management personnel were not aware of the existence of the poster until the matter was reported to us,” it said. This follows after the owner of La Gardi Plastics and Baking Requirements in Gqeberha erected a poster banning gay, lesbian and transgender people from entering his establishment last month. The owner, who said he was not homophobic, admitted to putting up the poster.

The matter is set to head to the Equality Court. OUT human rights co-ordinator Sibonelo Ncanana said they were concerned about the impact these actions will have in the queer community. “As OUT we are concerned about these incidents that now seem to be regular occurrences in our society. We are concerned that they can incite violence and can put lives at risk. We hope that the Human Rights Commission will act swiftly and take action,” Ncanana said.