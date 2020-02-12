Last month, the South Atlantic 3 undersea fibre cable was damaged near Libreville, Gabon, while the West African Cable System (Wacs) was damaged near the Congolese coast, causing slow internet speeds across parts of Africa.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was worst affected, while South African users reported problems with the MTN and Vodafone networks.
After initial difficulty in deploying a repair ship, due to Cape Town’s strong winds, the SA National Research and Education Network tweeted yesterday that repairs to the Wacs S4 UK Break were continuing.
“The cable vessel remains in port at Avonmouth due to the weather. The weather is expected to clear by tomorrow (today), with a tentative estimated time of return/repair of Feb 16.”