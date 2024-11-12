Underworld figure Lifman removed from indictment following murder

Assassinated underworld figure, Mark Lifman’s name has officially been removed from the Western Cape High Court indictment after his death certificate was handed in at court on Monday. Lifman, 57, was shot and killed on November 3 – a day before he was to appear in the ongoing criminal trial alongside 13 others, including Jerome Booysen and Andre Naude, for the 2017 murder of Brian ‘Steroid King’ Wainstein.

Wainstein was murdered at his Constantia home in Cape Town in August 2017 while asleep next to his child and spouse. Lifman was murdered in the parking lot of a George shopping centre where his assailants fled the scene in a white Polo. They were apprehended hours later. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed Lifman’s death certificate was handed up in court on Monday.

Ntabazalila confirmed the State would continue with their case against the remaining accused. Lifman – who was out on R100 000 bail – became the latest co-accused and one of four people slain during the ongoing trial. The remaining accused face 36 charges, including murder, attempted murder, gang activities, and firearm offences. Lifman was buried in a private ceremony on Thursday.

The two suspects nabbed for his murder are expected to appear in the George Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Johannes Jacobs, 53, and Gert Bezuidenhout, 37, are expected to proceed with their bail applications. The duo are charged with the premeditated murder of Lifman. Provincial police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, confirmed that one of the two arrested was a former member of the SAPS Special Task Force who had left the service in 1998.