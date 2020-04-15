Unemployed graduates trapped in lockdown limbo

Cape Town – Unemployed graduates who have been actively looking for work said the lockdown had made it even more difficult for them to catch a break. Social work graduate Omila Balincwadi, who is a mother of four, said she was battling the hardest period of her life, as she was also struggling to apply for social grants for her children. She has been seeking work since 2018. “Internet cafes are closed during this time. I have seen jobs that I am interested in that have their deadlines at the end of this month, and I cannot apply for them. It is hard raising my children without working,” she said. Zadie Isaacs has a management assistant N6 diploma, and experience in global logistics in exporting and freight forwarding. She said it had been a struggle getting back into the job market after she was retrenched in December.

“I have bills that I have to pay but I can’t. And my daughter just started school. I have to get back on my feet again and start managing my life.”

Another graduate, Zimkhitha Nomeva, completed a diploma in human resource development in 2017.

She said she had been actively looking for work since graduating.

“I have been affected badly, even way before the lockdown. For three days in a row, I was applying and looking for work.

"After you have sent your CV, you have that hope that there is a chance you might get the job. I had hoped that in the beginning of this month that I would be starting at a new job.

“Now the lockdown has been extended and I am just sitting here. I don’t even think about work, it has always been a stressful journey for me since I graduated. I have lost hope - that’s all I can say,” Nomeva said.

Public group Hire A Graduate Movement’s Mawande Njeza said: “We welcome the precautionary measures as communicated by the president.

"However, we feel as a movement that the government has put a dim view (sic) to what unemployed graduates are going through at this time.

“Take for instance what the department of education has done during this lockdown, they hire celebrities instead of temporarily hiring unemployed teachers.

"Post offices are closed and one of our demands was for the government to have online systems put in place for applying.”

Cape Times