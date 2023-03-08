Cape Town - Unhealthy living is accelerating chronic kidney disease (CKD) in South Africa to the point where even potential donors are being disqualified, damaging not only their own kidneys, but also reducing the chances of saving another’s life. In anticipation of World Kidney Day on Thursday, South Africans have been urged to be kinder to their kidneys.

The “South African Medical Journal” estimates that 10% of people worldwide suffer from some degree of CKD, meaning that it is likely some five million South Africans over 20 years old may be affected by CKD, which badly affects their quality of life. Fadhl Solomon, cardiovascular (CVS) product manager for Pharma Dynamics, said roughly 2 000 patients are awaiting a kidney transplant in the country, but for some the chance of them being matched with a suitable donor organ while still healthy enough to undergo a transplant is slim. Solomon said diabetes and uncontrolled hypertension (high blood pressure) are leading causes of kidney disease, which over time can impair the function of one or both kidneys.

“Hypertension causes damage to blood vessels and filters in the kidney, making it difficult to remove waste from the body. Your kidneys are a pair of fist-sized organs located in your lower back region, on either side of your spine. They are responsible for balancing water and mineral levels in your body by filtering waste products and excess fluids from your blood into urine for excretion. “If your kidneys don’t function optimally, it leads to the build-up of fluid and harmful waste products in your body. Once diagnosed with end-stage renal disease, a blood-cleansing process called dialysis or kidney transplantation is necessary,” said Solomon. Preventive measures that can slow disease progression and protect against kidney and cardiovascular disease, include:

– Maintaining a healthy blood pressure by eating healthily, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol intake and quitting smoking. – Taking combination therapies, such as an angiotensin II receptor blocker and a diuretic (water pill), or an angiotensin‐converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor with a calcium antagonist have been shown to be effective in patients who do not respond to monotherapy (treatment of disease with one medication). – Reducing salt intake.