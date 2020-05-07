Union calls for inquiry after Koeberg worker tests positive

Cape Town – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called for an investigation of Koeberg Power Station’s management, alleging it had evidence that they failed to enforce Covid-19 regulations at the facility after an employee tested positive. Eskom has in turn welcomed any independent review, saying it has observed all the protocols for dealing with the pandemic. The employee, working in the operating department, fell sick last Monday and went to consult a doctor who diagnosed him with the virus. NUM’s shop steward at Eskom, Khangela Baloyi, has alleged that the area where the employee worked was never immediately barricaded, and other employees reported they were still allowed in the workplace. “The employee who tested positive was working with 21 other employees. It was also confirmed that he also interacted with other employees in other departments like the Outage Control Centre.

"The employees who came into contact are still not self-quarantined. They are still required to attend work as per their shift roster,” said Baloyi.

In a separate incident at the station, Baloyi alleges a security official who came into contact with a contractor driver and tested positive for Covid-19 was also not immediately asked to self-quarantine, but instead instructed to report for duty.

The union said it was willing to provide evidence.

“Koeberg management is compromising the safety of our members. Production comes first, and safety is compromised. NUM is calling on the Department of Health and the Department of Labour to investigate the conduct of Koeberg Power Station management,” he said.

Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said it was not clear yet where the employee contracted the virus.

“Eskom observed all the protocols for dealing with the pandemic, and immediately contacted all those employees who were in contact with him.

"Those employees who were in close contact with him were immediately placed on precautionary isolation. The area environment in which they work was cleaned and disinfected, in line with the Covid-19 guidance and Eskom policies.

“Of the seven employees that were tested following contact with the infected person, thus far six results have been received, and they are all Covid-19 negative.

"Eskom takes its responsibility of protecting its workforce very seriously, and has put strict infection prevention and containment measures in place. We welcome any independent review of the incident by both the Department of Labour or health,” Mant- shantsha said.

Provincial health spokesperson Mark van der Heever said the department provided guidelines to the Department of Labour, and they are responsible to ensure the advised mechanisms were implemented.

