Union rallies behind murder accused officials

Cape Town - Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) members and supporters believe the four Department of Correctional Services (DCS) officials charged with the murder of an inmate should be freed as they acted in self defence. They picketed outside the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where the four appeared for the murder of inmate Luzuko Maseko. Their case was postponed to June 9.

It is alleged that Maseko became aggressive and stabbed an official, prompting the other three to come to his aid as a form of “self defence” and it led to the inmate’s death. DCS spokesperson Candice Van Reenen said the murder occurred in November 2020. “The matter was investigated by the SAPS, as per protocol when an offender dies in custody and subsequently, four officials were charged with murder,” Van Reenen said.

“Since the incident occurred whilst on duty, the department is providing the officials with the necessary support, including legal assistance. DCS further awaits the outcome of the court case,” she added. According to reports, Maseko was sentenced to ten years imprisonment for murder in 2013, was released in 2019 and was later revoked. Popcru said their picket was to show solidarity.

They held placards written, “we are expected to fold our arms whilst they are stabbing us”, and called for the department to do more to protect prison officials. Popcru union members picketed outside the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where the four appeared for the murder of inmate Luzuko Maseko. Popcru provincial secretary Pat Raolane said that the union is supporting the members as they believe that the wardens acted in “self defence”. “We do feel that all the actions taken by the officials were in self defence, however the department charged them with assault where they were all given final written warnings.

“We want to stand in solidarity with the members as this highlights some of the challenges that prison officials face. “They are facing imprisonment for trying to protect themselves. “These are people who work amongst criminals and all we need is for the department to protect them. We will let the court processes unfold and ... show support to them,” he said.