Union support for metro cop facing disciplinary action over qualifications

Cape Town – The Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union (Imatu) has advised Anika Kotze, a City Metro Police department employee facing disciplinary action for allegedly not having a matric certificate, to approach their offices once she is formally charged.

The City on Monday confirmed it had to institute disciplinary action against Kotze, who worked as a constable, for allegedly not having a matric certificate.

In a post on social media days earlier, it was alleged that Kotze did not have a matric and that her seniors were apparently aware of this.

The City said when it became aware of the matter, an investigation was launched, and that Kotze has been removed from operational uniform duties and placed in a non-operational capacity until the conclusion of the disciplinary process.

Metro Police chief Wayne le Roux yesterday said as this was an active investigation, they would not provide any further comment on the matter until it is finalised.

City said it has a service provider to conduct Personal Credential Verification, including qualification checks.

“Initially, these verifications were only conducted on positions at certain levels within the organisation, but since 2018 these qualification verifications are conducted on all appointments.

“Prior to having such a service available, candidates were required to provide certified copies of their qualifications which were then scrutinised for authenticity as far as possible. The City will investigate any such allegation that is reported to us,” the City said.

Provincial Imatu spokesperson Etienne Bruwer said Kotze is a member of the union and that she had not been formally charged yet.

“Imatu does not believe in arguing matters in the press. Kotze is a member of Imatu and our information is that she had not been formally charged in this regard.

’We advised her that should she be formally charged,that she should approach our office for legal assistance.

’’We will consult with our member in detail at that stage and provide professional representation to our member should it be required,” said Bruwer.

Cape Times