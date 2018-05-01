The unions representing workers in the bus industry have requested the Bargaining Council general secretary to convene a meeting with employers tomorrow to try to settle the wage dispute.

This after negotiations between the parties deadlocked. Employer parties gave the unions until today to accept a new offer they tabled on Friday.

The unions demand a 9.5% wage increase, payment for night shift and insourcing of workers, among other things.

SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) spokesperson Zanele Sabela said: “After meeting on Monday we decided to write to the Bargaining Council, and we are happy to report they are willing to assist.

“We understand the commuters’ frustrations as this is the third week and they still have to find alternative transport, but we also want what is best for the workers.

“Hopefully a way can be achieved with the Bargaining Council on board.”

Bus employers have described the wage increase demanded as unrealistic.

Speaking on behalf of the employers, John Dammert said they were still open to negotiations as they also want the strike to end.

“So far we have not received the invitation from the unions or the Bargaining Council general secretary about Thursday’s meeting.

"We are looking into the mediators’ proposal which suggest 8% in the first year and 8.5% in the second year.

“We might support that,” said Dammert.

Dammert said they had offered a 9% wage increase from this month until March next year.

The unions include the National Union of MetalWorkers of SA, the Tirisano Transport and Service Workers Union, the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union and Satawu.

Labour minister Mildred Oliphant said she was hopeful the strike would end soon.

“There was only one issue that was outstanding, but I believe that they will be able to resolve it. I’m looking forward to hearing maybe the positive news, but I’m still waiting,” she said.

Mayco member for transport Brett Herron said MyCiTi bus service remained suspended until further notice.

“We’re asking commuters to make alternative arrangements and we continue to encourage parties on the negotiation process to work hard to find each other.

