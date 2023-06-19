Unions settle ‘historic’ three-year wage agreement with Eskom

Cape Town - Trade unions that secured a three-year contract with Eskom, agreeing on a 7% increase for non-managerial staff, said it was not an easy task, but they were happy with the outcome.

Through a Central Bargaining Forum process, the parties came to the agreement last week. National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) Eskom chief negotiator, Olehile Kgware, said it was “never an easy route to travel”. “The route was bumpy with never-ending turbulences and the journey was indeed very tough.

In most cases Eskom’s negotiating team was not rational and did not show any sense of urgency,” said Kgware. “NUM has also noted and welcomed the improvement in the Eskom generation fleet. We have observed that since the departure of the chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer there is a reduction in load shedding stages. The NUM is on record saying that the position of the officer was unnecessary, it was not informed by business need but accommodating an individual.”

National Union of Mineworkers of SA (Numsa) general secretary, Irvin Jim, said: “Numsa views this agreement as a victory for workers at Eskom who have been denied meaningful increases since the 2016/17 financial year. We are in the process of trying to recover and repair what was destroyed during André de Ruyter’s tenure. We want to thank our negotiating team, which worked tirelessly to secure this agreement ... (we are) a sword and a shield for the working class and we will continue to fight for improvements in wages and benefits.” Solidarity spokesperson, Gideon du Plessis, said: “The agreement signed by the trade unions is a historic one because it’s the first time since 2010 that such an agreement was reached without a dispute. “This also motivates the workers, especially the skilled workers and the end result is we have labour peace for the next three years.

The focus can now shift to resolve the electricity crisis and how to resolve issues, especially load shedding.” In a statement, Eskom said it was pleased to have reached the agreement together with the three unions. In addition, the parties agreed to a 7% increase in the housing allowance over the three years, and a once-off taxable payment of R10 000 for the first two years.