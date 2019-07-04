Bioactive-rich citrus and winery by-products could provide an efficient, inexpensive, easily available, environ-mentally-friendly platform for production of natural, sustainable food preservatives. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Large amounts of citrus and grape by-products that are usually treated as waste and generally disposed of in landfills could potentially be used in the production of natural food preservatives. This is one of the main findings of an interdisciplinary study at Stellenbosch University.

Dr Cletos Mapiye, from the Department of Animal Sciences, conducted the research with colleagues from the Department of Food Science and the Postharvest Technology Research Laboratory in the Department of Horticultural Sciences at SU.

The study was published recently in the open access journal Sustainability.

Mapiye said for the successful adoption of fruit by-product-based natural preservatives in sustainable food systems, it was important to know the phytochemical (biologically active compounds in plants) composition, antioxidant and antimicrobial efficacy, safety and stability of these by- products during food processing.

“Our research has shown that the use of bioactive-rich citrus and winery by-products could provide an efficient, inexpensive, easily available and environmentally friendly platform for the production of natural and sustainable food preservatives.

‘‘Bioactive phytochemicals play an important role in preserving food quality by retaining flavour, colour, texture and nutrients, while reducing the chance of contracting a foodborne illness and potentially contributing to the prevention of chronic diseases due to their antioxidant properties,” Mapiye said.

Consumer health concerns have led to the avoidance of foods containing synthetic preservatives.

Mapiye said the validation of fruit by-products as natural food preservatives had the potential to unlock new value chains for the fruit processing industry and contribute immensely towards sustainable food systems, given the amount of food being wasted every year.

“Food spoilage is an important contributor to wastage, with about 1.6billion tons of food being lost or wasted annually. In South Africa, for example, annual post-harvest food losses and wastes amount to 10 million tons, with about 95% of the food wastage occurring along the value chains prior to reaching the consumer,” Mapiye said.

He pointed out that at least 40% of the 1 million tons of mandarins produced annually in the country were channelled to juice production, with waste accounting for 50% to 70% of the fresh weight comprising peels, pulp and seeds.

“In addition, 1.5 million tons of grapes are produced for wine production, with pomace making up 20% to 25% of the pressed grapes on a dry matter basis.

‘‘Grape pomace is made up of stalks, seeds, skin and pulp,” he said.