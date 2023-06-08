Unisa defends the suspension of its registrar

Cape Town - Embattled University of South Africa (Unisa) has defended its decision to place Registrar Professor Steward Mothata on precautionary suspension claiming breach of the Unisa’s University Code of Ethics and Conduct and the Employee Disciplinary Code.

This comes after Mothata allegedly called for council to cease meetings because it was no longer forming a quorum following the resignation of several council members. A leaked suspension letter to the registrar stated, among other things, that he gave and made damaging statements in execution of his duties in the public. “In addition to the nature of the misconduct and the seriousness thereof, I am convinced that your continued role as the university registrar and secretary of council will continue to jeopardise and undermine the official business of the university and that of council because there exists a reasonable fear that misconduct of a similar nature may continue and concern that you might interfere with the witnesses and the smooth running of the hearing,” it read.

Unisa issued a statement on Tuesday stating it was of the view that the suspension was necessary for the continued functioning and governance of the University. “The university is of the view that due processes were followed which informed the decision to place the Registrar on suspension. Unisa Registrar Professor Steward Mothata has been placed on precautionary suspension.

We want to put it on record that it was necessary for the university to put Professor Mothata on precautionary suspension owing to his conduct which is in breach of the Unisa’s University Code of Ethics and Conduct and the Employee Disciplinary Code,” it said. The university said issues leading to the suspension had been outlined to Mothata in a confidential letter shared directly with him. “Please note that this is a matter between Professor Mothata and the university and the standing practice in the university is not to discuss such matters in the public domain, including through the media. There are existing internal platforms for addressing such matters, which all employees are fully conversant with.