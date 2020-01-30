Workers are demanding a 9% wage increase, while the university has offered 6%, according to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), which represents the majority of the workers with 4900 members. They declared a dispute at the CCMA on Thursday.
“Apart from the increase dispute, other issues include the insourcing of workers and non-compliance with occupational health and safety standards. Most buildings don’t comply, and this is a danger to students and our members,” said Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba.
Initially, workers wanted a 16% increase but agreed to lower this to 9%.
“We have already downgraded our offer, concessions should also be made by the employer; we have rejected their offer of 6%,” said Xaba.