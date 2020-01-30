Unisa students urged to register online as strike disrupts operations









Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town – Unisa students are being urged to register online as a staff strike has resulted in major disruptions to operations on its campuses countrywide after workers - including lecturers - downed tools on Friday. The protest is still ongoing. Workers are demanding a 9% wage increase, while the university has offered 6%, according to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), which represents the majority of the workers with 4900 members. They declared a dispute at the CCMA on Thursday. “Apart from the increase dispute, other issues include the insourcing of workers and non-compliance with occupational health and safety standards. Most buildings don’t comply, and this is a danger to students and our members,” said Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba. Initially, workers wanted a 16% increase but agreed to lower this to 9%. “We have already downgraded our offer, concessions should also be made by the employer; we have rejected their offer of 6%,” said Xaba.

He said Unisa staff would continue to picket.

“They are not being paid well, they are working in harsh conditions, so the strike will continue indefinitely until our demands are met.”

He said negotiations got under way yesterday, with the CCMA trying to mediate.

“The negotiations will now continue until an agreement can be reached between both parties,” said Xaba.

Unisa spokesperson Lusani Netshitomboni said the strike was continuing and the registration had been negatively affected.

“It started on Friday and is continuing. The negotiations between the parties are still ongoing.

“The timing of the strike has affected the registration process. We are encouraging students to register online so that we can continue with the process in the midst of the strike,“ Netshitomboni said.

“Those who were given places need to accept those places within two days, so that we can begin to dispatch the study material to them.

“The main thing is the registration that has been negatively affected, so the message to students is to rather go online.”

Netshitomboni said it was difficult to tell when the strike would end at this stage.

“It is unpredictable, we don’t know when it will end but we are hoping it will be soon and that it does not impact negatively on the academic process.”

While registration was meant to close on Friday, it has been extended until tomorrow.

Cape Times