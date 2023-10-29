Unisa to challenge two-year administration announcement

Unisa has approached the court on an urgent basis to challenge the decision by Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande to place the university under administration for 24 months, with effect from October 27, 2023. Nzimande’s decision follows the recommendations of an independent assessor that found financial and maladministration of a serious nature at the institution.

Unisa said while it noted the decision, it would challenge it. “The university remains firm on the view that the minister’s announcement is premature and in contempt of the court order of October 6, 2023, by Justice Kooverjie, that interdicted him from placing the university under administration. “The same order reaffirms the earlier order of Justice Adams of August 24, 2023, which ordered the minister not to take any decision pending the finalisation of the interdict application by Unisa and the minister’s undertaking not to take any decision until the application to review and set aside the Independent Assessor’s report would have been heard.

“This matter has not been finalised and is still before the court. “The university has now approached the court on an urgent basis to challenge the Minister’s announcement of 27 October 2023. “The Unisa Management appeals to all stakeholders/epistemic communities, especially staff and students, to remain calm and continue working hard to ensure that the academic project remains intact and continues to thrive unabated.