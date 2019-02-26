CapeNature's aim is to promote universal access to tourism and sporting events while giving the gift of adventure to brave children who would not otherwise have had the opportunity of participating in an event of this magnitude. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – CapeNature will collaborate for a third year with the Warrior on Wheels (WOW) foundation to sponsor three custom-made buggies for differently abled children aged between eight and 20 years at the Cape Town Cycle Tour next month. The organisation’s aim is to promote universal access to tourism and sporting events while giving the gift of adventure to brave children who would not otherwise have had the opportunity of participating in an event of this magnitude.

CapeNature said it was delighted to be collaborating with WOW as it was committed to the principle of universal access and was actively striving to incorporate that at accommodation offerings at nature reserves.

At Rocherpan Nature Reserve, for example, this commitment can be seen in the extended access ramps to accommodate wheelchair access, as well as universally accessible showers.

CapeNature acknowledged the need for ramps and upgraded the facility accordingly.

The CapeNature chief executive, DrRazeena Omar, said: “CapeNature is honoured and proud to be giving differently-abled children the joy of adventure for another year as part of this extraordinary initiative.

“We consider universal access to be a key component with respect to our tourism offerings by creating accessibility for all while maintaining a sensitive ecological footprint. Rocherpan Nature Reserve today has several facilities which are universally accessible.”

Through consulting with various adventure providers and establishments within the tourism industry, the organisation said it felt privileged to forge partnerships which promote accessibility for all abilities.

Founder Deirdre Gower said WOW uplifted and empowered children with disabilities by providing them with special adventures, such as participating in the cycle tour.

“This initiative not only gives 15 differently-abled young people the opportunity to experience the iconic event but it impacts their whole family and brings seasoned cyclists together to volunteer their time, love and energy to care for these warriors as they tow them around the peninsula on the 109km route.

“We thank CapeNature for their gift of adventure, making it possible for our children to experience the spirit of the Cape Town Cycle Tour.”

Cape Times