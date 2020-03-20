Universities call for calm after another UCT staff member tests positive

Cape Town – Cape universities have called for calm after a second UCT staff member tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, while Stellenbosch University and UWC reported their first cases. UCT said the employee would be quarantined for 14 days. “Contact tracing has already begun to identify the people who were in close contact with the staff member and they are all asymptomatic. They are in quarantine at home and are being monitored,” the university stated. UWC acting rector and vice-chancellor Professor Vivienne Lawack said its staff have been told to work from home with immediate effect. “We have learnt that a staff member from a faculty, who had travelled, has tested positive for Covid-19. After presenting with some symptoms, the staff member opted to be tested," Lawack said. “He had been in contact with various academics, but not students."

She urged staff who had recently travelled to self-isolate, get tested and inform the university of the outcome.

“There is no cause for panic and we call on everyone to remain calm. Line managers and heads of department are to employ the necessary business continuity plans immediately.

“We will announce the reopening of the campus when we receive confirmation from those who have been in contact with the staff member, and those who have travelled, that they have been cleared,” Lawack said.

Stellenbosch University vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers said a staff member who recently travelled abroad was in self-isolation.

"Stellenbosch University has its first confirmation of a staff member who has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Close contacts of the person have been identified and the relevant health authorities are in the process of contacting them," De Villiers said.

"Exposure of all other colleagues and students at Tygerberg (campus) is currently deemed to be extremely low risk and faculty management at Tygerberg has taken all the necessary precautions to ensure that its facilities are safe.

"Campus-specific information will be communicated from the dean’s office," he added.

Tertiary institutions across the country were told this week by Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Dr Blade Nzimande to close until April 15.

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology and UCT have seen more than 60% of students in their residences vacate and have given the rest the next few days to follow suit.

Stellenbosch University and UWC have informed students who wish to stay during the recess because they cannot afford to travel to take the necessary precautions and preventive measures.

UCT president of the student representative council Akha Tutu said the sensible decision was to follow the directive of the university and vacate the premises.

Cape Times