University of the Free State’s vice-chancellor bids farewell

As the tenure of the University of the Free State’s (UFS) vice-chancellor and principal Francis Petersen draws to a close, another institution has opened its doors for him to lead it. After being at the helm of UFS for nearly a decade, Petersen will step down as vice-chancellor on September 30.

He has occupied the office since his appointment in 2017 and had been reappointed in the position by the council for a second five-year term as from March 2022. Petersen will be the University of Pretoria Pretoria’s (UP) new vice-chancellor and principal effective from October 1. UFS council chairperson David Noko lauded the professor’s tenure, stating it was characterised by remarkable leadership and the council has great appreciation for the work he has done as well as for the university’s achievements under his leadership.

“Excellence, inclusivity, innovation, academic freedom, a particular focus and emphasis on critical enquiry, social responsiveness, and integrity were the value characteristics through which Professor Petersen led as vice-chancellor and principal of the UFS. He led the university through challenging and complex times not only for the institution, but also for the higher education sector with a primary focus on and commitment to stakeholder engagement. He brought stability for the university and placed great emphasis on the institution’s visibility and its impact on society. “On behalf of the council and the entire university community, I thank and commend Professor Petersen for his dedicated leadership and wish him all the best in his new role,” said Noko. The university is yet to name his successor.

UP’s council chairperson Kuseni Dlamini expressed enthusiasm and welcomed their incoming vice-chancellor. “Professor Petersen’s exemplary leadership, extensive academic achievements, and commitment to excellence uniquely position him to guide our university into a new era of innovation and growth. We are confident that under his stewardship, we will continue to uphold our tradition of academic distinction while forging new paths in research, teaching, and community engagement. We look forward to working closely with Professor Petersen to achieve our shared vision for the future,” said Dlamini. Petersen said serving at UFS had been one the greatest honours in his career and he was proud of everything that was achieved under his leadership.