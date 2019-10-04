Unpaid student stipend allegations against Construction Education, Training Authority









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – Allegations of unpaid student stipends and unissued certificates continue to hang over the Construction Education and Training Authority (Ceta), with yet another training college accusing it of missing deadlines. The Cad4All career and design college in Bellville is the latest institution to make allegations against Ceta. “Our business is suffering irrevocably and the Ceta is legislated and obligated to achieve promotion of learning programmes by law, in accordance with the National Skills Development Act. "They are in breach as they are refusing to comply with the National Skills Strategy. The facades created on social media and their website is painstakingly in contradiction of years of exploitation,” Cad4All managing director Lisa van Heerden said. As a result of unpaid stipends and undelivered certificates, students were leaving the college or threatening legal action, Van Heerden added.

In April , as many as 140 students of Africa Skills College were reported to not have received their March stipend from Ceta.

Ceta acting chief operations officer Innocent Ngenzi denied any wrongdoing, adding that the Flooring Industry Training Association (Fita) had applied and was granted the Ceta discretionary grant, and in turn it appointed Cad4All to train the students.

Ngenzi alleged Fita had withheld payments due to non-compliance by Cad4All, and that incomplete information, such as outstanding ID documents, meant certificates could not be printed.

Fita chairperson Tandy Coleman said: “It must be emphasised that Fita makes payments on behalf of Ceta for the training services delivered by a contracted training college.

"Fita has not withheld any funds Ceta had paid to us for the programme run by Cad4All. Cad4All has been found non-complaint by Ceta and both Fita and Ceta have tried to address the issue of non-compliance with Cad4All without success,” Coleman said.

Van Heerden denied any non-compliance and has now threatened legal action against Ceta.

Cape Times