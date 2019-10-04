The Cad4All career and design college in Bellville is the latest institution to make allegations against Ceta.
“Our business is suffering irrevocably and the Ceta is legislated and obligated to achieve promotion of learning programmes by law, in accordance with the National Skills Development Act.
"They are in breach as they are refusing to comply with the National Skills Strategy. The facades created on social media and their website is painstakingly in contradiction of years of exploitation,” Cad4All managing director Lisa van Heerden said.
As a result of unpaid stipends and undelivered certificates, students were leaving the college or threatening legal action, Van Heerden added.