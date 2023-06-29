Untreated gut obstructions in dogs can be fatal

Cape Town - Dogs are notorious for swallowing paper, tissues, articles of clothing, sticks, bones, food wrappers, rocks, leading to one of the most common potentially life-threatening conditions seen at the SPCA’s Animal Hospital - foreign body obstruction.

Head Veterinarian, Dr Rivona Ramnanan said: “Time is important when dealing with a potential foreign body. An intestinal or stomach obstruction can compromise or cut off the blood supply to vital tissues. If the blood supply is interrupted, these tissues may become necrotic or die, and irreparable damage or shock may result.”

Here’s What You Should Look Out For:

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Abdominal tenderness or pain

Decreased appetite (know as anorexia)

Straining to defecate or producing only small amounts of faeces

Lethargy

Changes in behaviour such as biting or growling when picked up or handled around the abdomen

After obtaining a thorough medical history, the veterinarian will perform a careful physical examination. If a foreign body is suspected, abdominal radiographs (X-rays) will be performed. In addition, the veterinarian may recommend blood and urine tests to assess whether your dog’s health has been compromised by the obstruction, or to rule-out other causes of vomiting such as pancreatitis, gastroenteritis, infections, or hormonal diseases such as Addison’s disease.

According to the SPCA, the prognosis is largely dependent on the location of the foreign body, the duration of the obstruction, what the pet ingested that resulted in the obstruction and the overall health of the pet.