Untreated high cholesterol levels are a ticking time bomb

The dangers of untreated high cholesterol have been highlighted once again, with experts warning it was a ticking time bomb. “Many people do not realise they are at risk of high cholesterol because it usually has no symptoms until it has progressed to become more serious, and it is therefore important to have your cholesterol tested regularly,” said pharmacist at Medipost Pharmacy, Themba Muhlarhi.

“Children too can have high cholesterol, and should be tested, particularly if there is a family risk. “If one of your parents has the condition, your chance of inheriting it is 50/50. If you have familial hypercholesterolaemia, any of your children also have a one in two chance of being diagnosed.” The human liver produces cholesterol as it is needed for healthy functioning, but trans fats and saturated fats from animal sources including eggs, meat and cheese, lead some people to develop hyperlipidaemia, also known as high cholesterol, according to experts.

Muhlarhi advised that people test their cholesterol levels up to once a year from the age of 45 for men and from 55 for women. Clinical executive at Bonitas Medical Fund, Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa, warns of variables of cholesterol count. “If you are very high risk or high risk, the LDL-C goal is 1.8 mmol/l (millimoles per litre) and 2.5 mmol/l respectively. Your doctor will explain these to you, what they mean and the steps you need to take to reduce your LDL count.”