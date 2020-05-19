Unusual spike in parvovirus cases recorded among dogs on Cape Flats

Cape Town – The Animal Welfare Society (AWS) has recorded an increase in the number of animals brought to their clinic with parvovirus. Canine parvovirus is highly contagious and can be fatal for dogs. It is spread from dog to dog by direct or indirect contact with their faeces. The organisation’s Allan Perrins said it was not normal to see an increase in cases in autumn, although it had been a warm season. He said pets needed to be vaccinated against the virus. “The worst cases are when a dog or puppy dies as a result of the virus. We are getting cases from all over the Cape Flats, with Manenberg and Mitchells Plain being hot spots. Keeping pets in unhygienic and parasitic conditions exacerbates the spread.”

He said they were seeing between 10 and 20 cases of parvovirus daily.

“The treatment is costly and can go on for a while. Treatment is symptomatic and supportive and almost always involves rehydration via an intravenous drip. Treatment costs, depending on the severity, can run into thousands of rand.”

Technical Manager at the Companion Animal Team at Zoetis South Africa, Dr Liza le Roux, said vaccines prevented pet to pet, and pet to human, transmission of killer diseases like rabies and parvovirus.

“That’s why it is law in South Africa to vaccinate all animals against rabies. Any mammal can contract and transmit rabies. Another example is parvovirus, which causes deadly bloody diarrhoea in pups.

"If you start with and stick to an effective vaccination programme and prevent a parvo outbreak in your household, you can save as much as R8 000 in veterinary bills.”

Some of the symptoms of parvovirus include severe, bloody diarrhoea, lethargy, fever, vomiting, weight loss and depression.

The organisation said puppies and young adult dogs were at high risk.

