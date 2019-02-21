The walls surrounding the Philippi Village entrepreneurial hub received a facelift through a community effort to tell the story of how the neighbourhood started and where it is going. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Changing local communities through art and science engagement is a mission artist Nabeel Petersen is taking to the next level with a project called “Raak Wys” (“become wise”). This will see him spread positive messages through murals and park jams in disadvantaged communities.

Petersen is trying to raise funds to paint 20 spaces in 2019 as part of Raak Wys. Through his company, he uses 10% from the profits of various projects to paint spaces for free.

“But it is never enough. We need paint or cash donations. The first pro bono job I did for the year was at an orphanage in Woodstock where I volunteer. The kids wanted to make their home beautiful so they can invite people in,” he said.

“We started, but we want to paint the entire church for the kids. The vision is to do anti-crime and anti-hate speech pieces and also do park jams where we invite musicians and performers to show kids alternative ways of having fun and being cool.

“We also want some youth to join us so they can get some skill in painting. So we’re calling on the public, businesses to donate to our cause.”

Petersen is the director of a company called Interfer as well as a Wellcome fellow. Through his fellowship, he worked on developing inclusive collaborations and co-design processes with street arts to make science more accessible and relatable.

One such project was a festival with the Lentegeur Hospital for Psychiatry and Mental Health.

“The hospital wanted to change the stigma attached to it and people who receive treatment there. They’d tried to arrange a festival previously but had little success, with only about 11 people attending.

“I had a different approach. I spoke to youth who were both in and out-patients and they spoke about the challenges they face, like difficulty finding a job.

"They said if anyone saw you come across to the hospital they would say you were crazy. I then decided to bring them in touch with clinical staff, a musician and other artists to create an equal platform to brainstorm ideas together.

“We decided to approach the idea from a perspective of showcasing ways to manage your mental health. They decided they wanted drumming, zumba, skateboarding, the science centre. This idea, which came from the youth, brought in 400 people.”

The latest project Interfer completed was a collaboration with Philippi residents, where with the community and other artists, Bushywopp, Fok Alles, Nardstar, Skubalisto, LoveLeigh and BreezeYoko created a mural a quarter of a kilometre long to tell the story of Philippi.

The mural was done around the walls of the Philippi Village, an entrepreneurial hub that provides the community with resources such as the internet and workshops.

“The mural started with the fictional character, Thembi, who represents Philippi, born in a space with no facilities. In the first eighth of the mural people are standing together around her because the community has faced a lot in terms of crime, evictions and so on, but through standing together they survived.

“It then goes into the entrepreneurial hub, which is creating a better future, and then the galaxy, which is abstract to communicate that the rest of the story is not complete and up to each individual to complete. It is a story for development.”

To contribute to the Raak Wys project, contact Petersen on [email protected] or 072 777 6161.

Cape Times