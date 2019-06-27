File photo: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Cape Town – The most widely used drug globally continues to be cannabis, with an estimated 188 million people having used the drug in 2017, according to the latest World Drug Report, released yesterday by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The UNODC’s report coincided with International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, marked yesterday under the theme “Health for Justice - Justice for Health”.

The report shows an estimated 35 million people worldwide suffer from drug-use disorders, while only one in seven receive treatment.

Improved research and more precise data have revealed that the adverse health consequences of drug use are more severe and widespread than previously thought.

The report also estimates the number of opioid users at 53 million, up 56% from the previous estimates in 2016, and that opioids are responsible for two-thirds of the 585 000 people who died as a result of drug use in 2017.

Globally, 11 million people injected drugs in 2017, of whom 1.4 million live with HIV and 5.6 million with hepatitis C, the report showed.

“The findings of this year’s World Drug Report fill in and further complicate the global picture of drug challenges, underscoring the need for broader international co-operation to advance balanced and integrated health and criminal justice responses to supply and demand,” UNODC executive director Yuri Fedotov said.

In 2017, an estimated 271 million people, or 5.5% of the global population aged 15-64, had used drugs in the previous year.

While this is similar to the 2016 estimate, a longer-term view showed that the number of people who used drugs is now 30% higher than it was in 2009, according to the findings of the report.

Although that increase was in part due to a 10% growth in the global population aged 15-64, data now shows a higher prevalence of the use of opioids in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America, and the use of cannabis in North America, South America and Asia - compared with 2009.

Estimated global illicit manufacture of cocaine reached an all-time high of 1976 tons in 2017, an increase of 25% on the previous year.

At the same time, the global quantity of cocaine seized in 2017 rose by 13% to 1275 tons, the largest quantity ever reported.

Fentanyl and its analogues remain the key problem of the synthetic opioid crisis in North America, but West and Central and North Africa are experiencing a crisis of another synthetic opioid - tramadol.

Global seizures of tramadol jumped from less than 10kg in 2010, to almost 9 tons in 2013, and reached a record high of 125 tons in 2017.

The report shows that an area where the international community has had a degree of success is in addressing new psychoactive substances (NPS), evidenced by a decline in the number of NPS identified and reported for the first time to UNODC.

“In the face of over-incarceration for drug-related offences of a lesser gravity, including those committed by people who use drugs, the International Narcotics Control Board has reminded States of the possibility, set forth in the drug control conventions, to apply alternative measures to conviction or punishment and of the need to ensure respect for the principle of proportionality in the determination of penalties,” UNODC said in a statement.

Social inclusion and building resilience, as well as rehabilitation and reintegration, were instrumental in helping prevent crime and violence, the UN body said.

Cape Times