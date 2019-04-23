File photo: AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Cape Town – As land waste landfills around the province fill up, authorities called on citizens to do even more to protect our environment on Earth Day, which was marked yesterday. Earth Day is celebrated annually around the globe, with various events held to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day now includes events in more than 193 countries. This year’s theme is “Protect Our Species”.

Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said climate change and global warming were the result of the planet’s ever-increasing population and industrial growth that increased waste production.

“Lots of people are already striving to do their part, but we must all do even more,” Bredell said.

Bredell called on all citizens to be aware of, and work together towards protecting, endangered and threatened species.

“We need to shift our thinking and habits to reduce, reuse and recycle as far as possible or else our actions will result in further endangering species and degrading our natural habitat,” said Bredell.

The National Department of Environmental Affairs in partnership with the provincial government has embarked on the Good Green Deeds campaign that seeks to change people’s attitudes and behaviour towards the responsible management of waste.

Bredell lauded the waste management sector as a growing industry that would not only help change the way people lived, but would contribute to the economy through job creation.

Meanwhile, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) said Earth Day was celebrated to remind us that the Earth and its ecosystems provided sustenance, and that people had a collective responsibility to achieve a balance between the economic, social and environmental needs of present and future generations.

“In many places of the world, World Heritage Sites are nature’s last strongholds of endangered species. Nearly a third of all marine sites on the Unesco World Heritage List are threatened by unsustainable or illegal fisheries.

“The challenges facing World Heritage conservation, combined with the effects of climate change, are unprecedented in human history.

“The need for joint and collective collaboration among all stakeholders is a must,” Unesco said.

