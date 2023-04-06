Urgent plea on SA’s antivenom shortage

Cape Town - Citing a critical shortage of antivenom in the country and on the continent, 27 experts in the field of snakebite treatment have written to Health Minister Joe Phaahla for urgent intervention. “Antivenom is a critical lifesaving treatment in patients bitten by venomous snakes and has excellent outcomes when used timeously and correctly,” said trauma surgeon Professor Timothy Hardcastle, who is a member of the National Snakebite Advisory Group (NSAG) and the Trauma Society of South Africa.

Hardcastle said that the main source of antivenom against the common major venomous snakes in South Africa and other parts of the continent was the South African Vaccine Producers (SAVP) group of products, namely the 10-snake polyvalent, the Echis monovalent and the Boomslang monovalent antivenoms. “At present, our greatest concern and challenge is the unreliable production of the South African Vaccine Producers’ products due to management, staffing constraints, animal welfare, unreliable generator capacity, machine breakdowns and refrigeration issues. “There has been a promise of product since December 2022, however, more than four months have passed and at present extremely limited numbers of polyvalent vials are left in the South African Vaccine Producers stores, while a large backlog of orders have yet to be filled.

“Certain public and private hospitals – many of which are situated in high snakebite areas – have already run out of stock while others have preciously little antivenom on hand. “There is also a shortage of antivenom among veterinarians who are currently unable to acquire any antivenom. “There is no sign that these will be replenished any time soon.”

In the letter, the experts appealed to Phaahla to intervene by funding and approving emergency upgrades to allow improved functionality at the Johannesburg-based SAVP production plant. The group of signatories have also asked Phaahla to ensure that the procurement processes were effectively performed so that equipment, back-up generators, reagents and other essential production items could be procured. Hardcastle said an investigation into outsourcing the production of antivenom was also mooted.

“It is furthermore imperative that an information campaign be launched to warn the public to be careful when in the natural environment and to take the necessary precautionary measures. “We as the National Snakebite Advisory group and the leaders of Emergency Medicine, Trauma Surgery and Critical care across South Africa implore the Minister to act before lives and limbs are lost,” said Hardcastle. Phaala’s office said they would respond in due course.