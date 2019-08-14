File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The University of the Western Cape (UWC) is hoping to raise R1 million in pledges this year to continue supporting students who do not qualify for financial assistance, but are battling to pay their fees. Many of these students form the so-called “missing middle”.

The institution started the fund-raising initiative, Access to Success, in 2016 to support academically and financially eligible students with partial bursaries, top-up loans and registration fees.

This was to prevent students quitting their studies because they cannot keep up with the financial demands.

UWC alumni relations manager Niven Maree said since the inception of the campaign, its fund-raising platforms, including the Alumni Phonathon, had helped 140 students.

“This doesn’t necessarily denote that each of the beneficiary students received a full or partial bursary, only that varying degrees of support were afforded to them to commence or complete their studies.

“The initiative is about ensuring that students have the necessary resources to complete their studies.

“The initiative will remain relevant as long as academically inclined students strive to achieve tertiary education as a means to escape poverty or financially disadvantageous circumstances,” said Maree.

The institution’s vice-chancellor and rector, Tyrone Pretorius, called on UWC alumni to donate their time and resources towards the campaign.

“We understand that students’ needs transcend access to continuing with their studies as there are other elements, such as the availability of study resources and access to regular meals, that also contribute towards creating a healthy and progressive environment for students.

“Regardless of our historically disadvantaged status, we’ve been consistent with our performance, that has earned the university the distinction of being one of the top-rated institutions in the country.”

The 2019 UWC Alumni Phonathon runs until the end of this month. For more information, or to donate, email accesstosuccess.uwc.ac.za or call 021 959 2143.

