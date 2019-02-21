File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Some of the world’s leading scholars will gather at UWC when it co-hosts a conference to critically analyse how the mainstream psychology learnt and the psychological interventions employed sometimes hold little relevance for the majority of the world, especially the global South. The university said this was particularly true since the psychology learnt was predominantly developed in the North.

“In South Africa and the global South, the issues faced by the poor, the marginalised and the vulnerable are issues that are not always succinctly addressed by the psychology we learn,” said clinical psychologist and Director of International Relations at UWC, Umesh Bawa.

The two-day conference, Towards a Decolonial Psychology: Theories from the Global South, will bring scholars from around the world including Africa, Latin America, Asia and Europe under one roof. It starts today and ends tomorrow.

It will be presented in conjunction with the University of Kansas, the University of Pretoria, the University of South Africa, the South African Medical Research Council, the University of the Witwatersrand and the APA’s Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues.

Topics will include decolonising psychology, epistemologies and theoretical developments. The conference will also highlight issues such as the psychological relationship between history, identity, and “hair”.

“Our conference is an open and thoughtful way to engage with each other to think about the development of psychology, which blends both the contributions of the North and South,” said Bawa.

