UWC economist expects contraction of 10% in pre-Budget speech

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s highly anticipated amended Budget speech tomorrow, a UWC economist said that a contraction of 10% was expected instead of the 0.9% GDP growth predicted earlier this year after the Covid-19 pandemic hammered markets worldwide. The supplementary Budget speech to Parliament at 3pm follows the government’s announcement that it would spend R500 billion to support the economy following the outbreak of the pandemic. Matthew Ocran, professor of economics and deputy dean responsible for academic planning and assessment at UWC’s Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, said instead of a GDP growth of 0.9%, a contraction of 10% was expected. Household consumption expenditure will contract instead of reaching the projected growth of 1.1% as suggested in the earlier Budget, and exports will suffer badly from the lost production due to the strict domestic lockdown regulations, Ocran said. He said Mboweni must indicate how the R500bn stimulus package would be fully funded, how much the IMF/World Bank were providing, and when it would be secured.

“The financing needs of the amended Budget for 2020/21 are going to be quite considerable and I doubt if the resources required can be generated locally.

“The Treasury (will) have to go to the international capital market and raise Eurobonds.

“But that wouldn’t come cheap with the given global risk outlook and the unfavourable international credit rating of the country - a perfect storm,” Ocran said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned of a bleak economic outlook and said people should brace for tough times. “Even the advanced economies will contract substantially because of Covid-19 and it will take a long time for economic output to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“The government, business, labour and civil society will have to deepen their collaboration as never before in driving the national recovery effort,” Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter yesterday.

He said the economic hardship that has been forced on a number of companies in the private sector would also hit a number of entities in the public sector.

“As more economic activity resumes, struggling businesses will be ‘playing catch-up’ to recoup lost productivity and revenue for some time to come.

“As much as we seek to protect current jobs, we also need to create new ones, and attract new, greater levels of investment.

“It is imperative that we open avenues for self-employment and entrepreneurship, especially for young people,” Ramaphosa said.

Cape Times