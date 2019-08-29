Former vice-chancellor of the University of the Western Cape, Professor Brian O’Connell, invests his daughter, Amanda-Leigh. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Respecting the place of women in society as equal citizens does not belong to a day or a month, said University of the Western Cape (UWC) rector and vice-chancellor Professor Tyrone Pretorius at the institution’s graduation ceremony earlier this week. UWC was immersed in the celebration of excellence and hard work originating from the African continent.

Braving sudden wintry conditions, students, proud parents and families gathered on campus for two graduation ceremonies.

Regarding Women’s Month drawing to a close, Pretorius paid tribute to the millions of women of South Africa.

“Let us be reminded that respecting the place of women in society does not belong to a day or a month.

“Indeed, it is our duty to take to heart the prescripts of our Constitution that equality based on gender is an absolute right that cannot be suspended or done away with.

“The statistics on gender violence are unacceptably high and it is a sad and frightening indictment on the calibre of men we have in our society,” Pretorius said.

Proving that the university consistently fulfils its role as an academic leader in Africa, is the fact that it conferred 105 doctorates, 349 Master’s degrees, 724 Honours degrees, 2 337 undergraduate degrees and 463 diplomas and certificates in 2019.

The graduation was extra special for Pretorius, as he celebrated his own daughter’s graduation during the ceremony.

Tammy-Lee Pretorius graduated with a Master’s degree in physiotherapy.

UWC Institutional Planner Larry Pokpas’s daughter, Carlynn, graduated with her PhD (Joint PhD from UWC and Vrije Universiteit Brussels) in Information Systems.

Also, Amanda-Leigh O’Connell, daughter of former rector and vice-chancellor Professor Brian O’Connell, graduated with an MCom in management.

Pretorius went on to discuss the state of South Africa with its high unemployment rate, as well as global economic turmoil.

“It is into this cynical and tired world that you will be stepping and I am urging you today to do more than what my generation has done. We thought that the end of apartheid signalled the end of doing, of being present and engaged.

‘‘With the arrival of democracy, we idealistically believed that justice, integrity and moral purpose would be the order of the day.

“We looked to icons like Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada and Govan Mbeki and believed the noble aims of the anti-apartheid struggle would automatically be infused into the new democratic order.

‘‘How wrong we were.

“Instead, as each successive year after 1994 came and went, we slid into negative patterns of behaviour - wastefulness, arrogance and selfishness,” Pretorius said.

Master of Arts graduate Zandile Bangani, from Phillipi East, said her academic journey was challenging.

“Just the other day I was a shy, insecure young girl. This place was my opportunity to grow and helped me to believe in myself.

‘‘Today, I work as a features writer in Johannesburg and I appreciate that this opportunity was made possible for me.”

Cape Times