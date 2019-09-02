File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The University of the Western Cape (UWC) is launching two “game changers” as part of its water management and sustainability plan. First, the university has installed the UWC Borehole Water Purification Plant that treats and purifies underground water from an aquifer on its campus.

The second initiative is the installation of an atmospheric water generator to harvest water from the atmosphere.

The institution’s director of infrastructure and engineering Jairaj Ramchander said the water would be used to meet the university’s general water requirements.

“Acquiring the atmospheric water generator was a decision driven by a need to use existing technology to harness the abundance of humidity in the air,” said Ramchander.

UWC’s executive director for finance and services, Manie Regal, said the university had to adapt and prepare for the realities of climate change.

He said all the warnings and predictions thus far, which included the recent drought in the Western Cape, have been spot on.

“We realised UWC needed to change its relationship with water. We needed water users on campus to be more aware of their habits, and the university intensified interventions with regards to the preservation, conservation and efficient use of water.

“The reduction of water waste, for example the fixing of leaks and the upgrading of plumbing and pipe infrastructure on campus, have been prioritised. Only with user education and creating awareness can there be a change in behaviour,” he said.

Regal said the UWC Borehole Water Purification Plant could produce 500 000 litres of potable water a day.

The university atmospheric water generator yields about 2 000 litres of potable water a day.

The plant and the generator will be connected to the university’s general domestic supply network.

Regal said that UWC would continue to find innovative solutions as a responsible global citizen. “Generally, there is denial around climate change, but we have taken ownership by means of the UWC Water Resilience Programme.

"It is a matter of preservation and protection of our water resources, as well as of self-sufficiency.

“The project has taken three years to reach completion. The entire process is compliant (with authorities) and will form part of UWC’s water supply.”

Cape Times