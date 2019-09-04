UWC football star and nanochemist Siyabulela Hamnca receives his PhD in chemistry. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Overprescription of antibiotics and a failure to complete antibiotic courses have sparked an increase in antibiotic resistance, which is a threat to human and animal health. UWC football star and nanochemist Siyabulela Hamnca, who recently received his PhD in chemistry from the university, aims to turn the tide with his research.

Born in the village of Rietfontein in Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape, Hamnca was cared for by his grandmother before he moved to Nduli in Ceres to attend school.

“Most people talk about being police officers or teachers or for those with good marks, a doctor or a lawyer,” he recalled.

“But for some reason I said I wanted to be a professor. My teacher was shocked but she encouraged me to pursue it, and she checked up on me as I grew up to ensure that I was still on track.”

After matric, his physics teacher helped him submit applications to four universities, including UWC.

“Most antibiotics are contaminants. When you take antibiotics, you also excrete them into the water and the environment. And they stay in the environment for a while - which may lead to a rise in antibiotic resistance,” Hamnca said.

Hamnca’s thesis, “Nanostructured polyamic acid electrocatalysts for reliable analytical reporting of sulphonamides as contaminants of emerging concern”, was dedicated to understanding the mechanisms of interaction of sulphonamide antibiotics in aquatic systems.

With the guidance of his supervisor, UWC’s Professor Priscilla Baker, and collaborating with researchers at UCT and the University of Missouri in the US, he developed highly efficient sensor systems for the detection and quantification of a wide range of sulphonamides, employing fast response nano-polymer electrocatalysts and the complexities of dihydropteroate synthase enzymes.

“I was basically developing sensors to detect emerging contaminants - contaminants in the environment that have not yet been regulated,” Hamnca pointed out.

“The techniques that we have, and the instruments are not designed for those kinds of contaminants,” he said.

The measurement of pharmaceuticals and their metabolites in the aquatic environment usually requires expensive state-of-the-art equipment to measure the trace concentrations implied in health and well-being.

“Antibiotic resistance is a major threat to the well-being of people and the world economy.

“We don’t know what other effects some of these pharmaceutical substances may have in our water systems, so why not find out?”

Hamnca’s work is set to help determine the concentrations of antibiotics in the environment, and with the aid of other scientists they can establish which levels are toxic to humans and animals; how much promotes antibiotic resistance; and also locate sources of antibiotic release into the environment.