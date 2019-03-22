File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Two researchers at the Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape used Human Rights Day to shine the spotlight on food security at tertiary institutions and examine the right to nutrition. The event, by doctoral researcher Funmilola Adeniyi and Professor Ebenezer Durojaye, was to highlight that the right to food is a human right linked to the right to health and human dignity.

Adeniyi said she was intrigued by the food security of students after a tweet, asking “What’s bothering you”, got more than 8 000 responses about inequality in South Africa.

“Unfortunately, this is a reflection of the food security status of a number of students at tertiary institutions. In a society with gross levels of inequality, it is hardly a surprise that the right to food is denied to a vast majority of the poor.

"This, however, remains an anomaly, given the constitutional guarantees to the right to food in South Africa."

Durojaye took things a step further by looking at the right to nutrition.

“The absence of hunger does not mean that there is adequate nutrition. South Africa records one of the highest levels of child malnutrition for a country with high economic strength: 27% of children under the age of 5 are stunted.

“These high levels of child malnutrition pose a threat to the health and ultimately the development of children. Health is an essential aspect for both human and community development, for health is wealth.”

He said economic empowerment of the most vulnerable populations was critical for eliminating hunger.

“The constitutionally guaranteed right to food is silent on nutrition. As long as the nutrition dimension of the right to food is not expressly stated, the adequacy of food provided is often left to the interpretation of providers of food.”

