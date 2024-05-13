UWC support staff stage picket protest for better pay

Administrative and support staff at UWC gathered outside the university campus on Saturday with placards in hand, in a picket over a wage dispute. According to the UWC Workers Union, the matter relates to the workers’ unhappiness over the salary increase proposed for administrative and support staff and their salary scale brackets, which they say remain low.

Union officials said: “The workers were seeking 7%. “The university offered 6% without providing data by opening the books to show why they were rejecting the 7%. “The workers’ salary brackets are already low, they feel significantly underpaid and feel like they are not being prioritised.”

These reasons, among others, had led to a stalemate in negotiations, the union said. The union added that while for many years workers “did not have a voice because of fear of victimisation”, they were now determined to have their voices heard. On Saturday, the workers held up placards reading “higher education, not starvation wages” and “UWC staff are underpaid”.

According to the university, negotiations were ongoing. “Management representatives and union representatives have met for five times to conclude a salary agreement. “At the last meeting, parties were 6% and 6.6% respectively. The union indicated that it would declare a dispute if management does not accept their demand of 6.6%. It’s been two weeks now since management has been waiting for the union to return to the negotiating table and accept the 6% offer,” UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said.

The university said it based its position on several issues including the CPI at 5.1%. “Average settlement figure in Higher Education is 5.5%, government will be implementing 4.7% for its administrative staff. “We rely heavily on government subsidies and UWC is one of the lowest paying fees institutions. We have a Recognition Agreement with the union. This RA outlines the dispute resolution mechanism.

“The union must adhere to that agreement and cannot picket or strike without providing adequate notice of its intention to embark on such actions,” the university added. Abarder added that to resolve the dispute, management had proposed a reconciliation meeting for Wednesday or Thursday depending on the availability of parties. “The union has yet to respond to that request.