Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke chose UWC’s Law Faculty to receive some of the fees he earned for chairing the Life Esidimeni tragedy arbitration. File photo: INLSA

UWC has pledged to match the donation to its Law Faculty by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, who chaired the arbitration into the Life Esidimeni tragedy that resulted in the deaths of 144 mentally handicapped patients

At an event held at the university on Monday, Moseneke, who was recently honoured with the Order of Luthuli in gold, committed around R400 000 to law students who excelled in their LLB and LLM final exams.

The ceremony was attended by UWC rector Tyrone Pretorius; deputy vice-chancellor, academic Professor Vivienne Lawack; and Law Faculty dean Professor Jacques de Ville.

After handing down judgment against senior Gauteng officials, who made the decision to relocate thousands of patients, in March, Moseneke pledged: “I have been suitably encouraged to donate all my arbitrator’s fees to chosen law schools that will hopefully help nurture young women and men committed to the high values of our constitution and to the calling to defend the vulnerable against the abuse of the high and mighty.”

UWC was one of three institutions chosen by Moseneke as recipients of the fees.

He said it was not only due to the UWC Law Faculty’s contribution to South Africa’s liberation struggle, but also because of the number of judges, advocates and lawyers that the university had produced and who had done well in society.

“I hope to encourage young people from the Western Cape, in particular, to assume their role in continuing to be socially conscious lawyers who will continue to uphold the rule of law and social justice.

"The target of this is excellence. It is not a bursary. This is an attempt to identify and encourage excellence - hard work and commitment to achieve outstanding results,” Moseneke said.

Pretorius said that while UWC was immensely grateful for the former deputy chief justice’s generosity, it was deeply regrettable that it had to stem from such a tragic event.

“We are humbled by Justice Moseneke’s generosity and we will ensure that his gift is used in the most appropriate way.

"His act of kindness spoke to the character of a person who was deeply committed to his country and the upliftment of its people,” said Pretorius.

De Ville said the UWC Law Faculty was extremely grateful for the unexpected donation and very proud of its association with Justice Moseneke, whose involvement in the faculty as extraordinary professor further enhanced its stature.

