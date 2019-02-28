The UWC Academic Success Programme, designed to support academically high-performing second-year students, will have 19 of them from across the university’s faculties graduate today. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Nineteen University of the Western Cape (UWC) students will be honoured when they graduate from the institution’s Academic Success Programme (AEP) designed to support academically high-performing second-year students today. The AEP has been hailed as one of the apex projects of the office of deputy vice-chancellor academic Professor Vivienne Lawack and is structured to include monthly lunchtime meetings and four residential modules once a term.

“The programme addresses the reality that tertiary institutions, especially in South Africa, cannot only be all about academic performance; it is where students should be nurtured for greatness.

"Some of the added benefits for us was how the AEP students grew confidence and how they realised that success at UWC is not just about overcoming obstacles.

"Rather, it is also espousing their belief that excellence is in us, and not subscribing to a ‘deficit’ or ‘victim approach’ linked to disadvantage,” said Lawack.

Francois Kruger, a final-year biotechnology student and graduate of the programme, said: “The programme has been very good for my development; it connects you with like-minded people. People who are goal-driven and hard-working.

“We were taught many skills such as how to write a CV and more. One of the things I struggled with was public speaking but this programme has helped me tremendously.”

UWC said South African universities placed great emphasis on post-graduate candidates, and generally students had to learn the softer skills on their own before entering the workplace.

These included writing a good CV and public speaking.

Cape Times