Cape Town - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu said his department would include the information of employees with criminal records in a central database.
This follows a probe into the vetting processes that were undertaken when Uyinene Mrwetyana’s alleged killer, Luyanda Botha, was employed by the SA Post Office despite his criminal record.
Botha is set to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court again today, after his appearance on Tuesday, where it is expected the case will be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.
Mchunu responded to National Assembly questions from DA MP Leon Schreiber, who asked what number of public service employees had been found to have criminal records and which mechanisms Mchunu’s department put in place to conduct the vetting of potential public service employees.
“The personnel suitability checks as prescribed by the minister… emanate from the national vetting strategy that resides with the State Security Agency.