Uyinene Mrwetyana: Tightening vetting process of public service employees









Luyanda Botha Cape Town - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu said his department would include the information of employees with criminal records in a central database. This follows a probe into the vetting processes that were undertaken when Uyinene Mrwetyana’s alleged killer, Luyanda Botha, was employed by the SA Post Office despite his criminal record. Botha is set to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court again today, after his appearance on Tuesday, where it is expected the case will be transferred to the Western Cape High Court. Mchunu responded to National Assembly questions from DA MP Leon Schreiber, who asked what number of public service employees had been found to have criminal records and which mechanisms Mchunu’s department put in place to conduct the vetting of potential public service employees. “The personnel suitability checks as prescribed by the minister… emanate from the national vetting strategy that resides with the State Security Agency.

“Departments keep their own databases on criminal records and information is not captured on the… system.

“The department will be embarking on a number of initiatives to address the matter which includes, but is not limited to, the creation of a database of employees who have criminal records with the assistance of other relevant departments,” Mchunu said.

Meanwhile, the police have appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the body of a woman found at a dump site in Blikkiesdorp.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said the victim was aged between 25 and 35.

“The deceased was found fatally wounded and had sustained several stab wounds.

‘‘The deceased had a short hair afro, dressed in blue denim skirt, black top, a white belt and pink shoes,” said Malo.

Anyone with information can contact the police on 082 469 6403, Delft police on 021 954 9077 or anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

