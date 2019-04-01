The Philips Foundation, in collaboration with the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa, launched the Back to Rhythm campaign at the V&A Waterfront. Photo: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Visitors to the V&A Waterfront were challenged to get active by taking part in stationary biking yesterday as part of a campaign to donate 25 HeartStart automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa (HSFSA). The “Back to Rhythm” campaign ran in Johannesburg and Cape Town for March. It aimed to shine a spotlight on heart health.

A collaboration between the Philips Foundation, Philips South Africa and the HSFSA, the campaign will also see a semi-professional relay team cycling from Cape Town to Johannesburg in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record. The team departed from Klein Constantia wine farm yesterday.

Participant and Cape Town-born endurance biker Kevin Benkenstein said: “I feel very privileged to participate in the Back to Rhythm campaign, which has presented me with an opportunity to play a part in creating awareness about cardiac health in the country.

“Knowing that I am contributing to Philips’ ambition of improving public access defibrillation makes this biking challenge even more meaningful.”

At the V&A Waterfront, people were challenged to not only get active by participating in stationary biking challenges, but to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation, basic life support and AED resuscitation training.

Philips chief executive Jasper Westerlink said cardiovascular diseases were on the rise.

“We are here challenging people to cycle for 10 minutes, which is the crucial time period a person has when suffering a cardiovascular attack.

“We earmarked 4 000km for our goal but have already surpassed 8 000km, thus guaranteeing the 25 AEDs for the HSFSA,” he said.

Westerlink said the campaign’s aim was to draw attention to heart health, drive bigger conversations to adopt healthier lifestyles and reduce the strain heart disease placed on the nation’s health.

