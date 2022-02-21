Vaccine intervals reduced and shots to become available as part of routine health services

CAPE TOWN - A reduction in the interval between first and second vaccine doses are among the recent changes announced by the Department of Health with regards to its vaccination programme. “First, all individuals who are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, meaning they have received both doses, will now be eligible for a booster dose 90 days (or three months) after the second dose instead of the current 180 days (or six months) interval,” the department said.

“Second, all individuals older than 18 years of age who have received one dose of the Covid-19 J&J vaccine will, with effect from today (Monday, February 21) be eligible to receive a booster dose of the same vaccine or a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine after an interval of two months (60 days).” “Third, individuals over the age of 18 years who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine will, effective from Wednesday, February 23, be eligible to receive a booster dose of the same vaccine or a booster dose of the Covid-19 J&J vaccine at least 90 days (three months) after the second dose. This is called a heterologous booster dose, meaning a booster dose of a different vaccine to that which was administered as the primary dose.” Booster shot decision will be guided by vaccine availability, “unless the vaccinee requests to receive a heterologous or different booster dose, or has a history of experiencing an adverse event following immunisation”.

Meanwhile, people who received their vaccines outside the country, will also now be able to register on the Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS) for their booster shot. Other changes include that Covid-19 vaccinations will become available as part of routine health services and may be co-administered with other vaccines. The initial 14-day interval between an individual receiving a Covid-19 vaccine and any other vaccination, is also no longer required.