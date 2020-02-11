Valuable Retreat church items stolen during load shedding









Father Cecil Dowling wants all goods returned. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Burglars taking advantage of load shedding broke into a Retreat church and under the cover of darkness stole consecrated church items valued at up to R12 000. St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church priest Father Cecil Dowling said the burglary, in which four chalices and two brass bells were stolen, took place on Saturday night. “The four chalices were made of high quality silver. I told the police that the stolen items are worth between R8 000 and R12 000,” Dowling said. He suspected that the burglary took place between 9pm and 10.15pm, when he was away from the church during load shedding. On returning, he had noticed a light burning in the church, as well as an open door which he had closed.

“My attention was not caught by a broken window at the time,” the priest said.

“On Sunday morning, when I made my way into the church at 6am in preparation for the first Sunday mass at 7am, that is when I saw the broken window of the church.

“Even at that time I had not made any connection to theft, but then our sacristan notified me that four chalices were stolen.

“We also noticed that two brass bells were missing.

“I believe there was a break-in at the church before, but that was before my time.

“It was early in 2008 and I’m told that chalices were stolen,” he said.

“The parishioners have expressed their dismay at the church being targeted for theft,” he said, adding that he reported the burglary to Steenberg police.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of housebreaking and theft had been opened for investigation.

“According to reports, the church was burgled between 22.20pm on Saturday and 5.50am on Sunday. Entry to the church was gained through a window. The suspects are yet to be arrested.

“Anyone with information about this incident can contact Steenberg SAPS on 021 702 9000 or Crime Stop on 086 001 011,” said Rwexana.

In November last year the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Belgravia, Athlone, was broken into, and brass items, some of which date back 120 years, were stolen.

Dean of the Lutheran Church in the Western Cape, Pastor De Vries Bock, said it was disappointing that the items had been stolen.

“These prestigious pieces are over 120 years old and valued at approximately R200 000,” Bock had said.

Cape Times