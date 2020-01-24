Vandalised primary school's parents refusing to let kids use temporary toilets









Vandals destroyed the ablution facilities at Alpine Primary School in Mitchells Plain over the holiday period, leaving 1 300 boys and girls to share a few toilets. Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – There has been mixed reaction from Alpine Primary School parents to the temporary toilets organised by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) in the wake of vandals destroying the school’s ablution facilities. During the December holidays, vandals destroyed the building, leaving only a handful of toilets for the 1 300 boys and girls to share. After learning of the vandalism, the WCED said they were working on repairs and, in the meantime, arranged for temporary toilets. The WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said the toilets arrived on Wednesday. “A group of parents have indicated that they do not accept these toilets. This is unfortunate, as it is our only solution until the repair work is completed.

"The parents have indicated that they will not allow their children to use the toilets.

‘‘The WCED has assured these parents that the toilets will be cleaned regularly to ensure that they are hygienic and clean, and monitors will be on hand to observe their use.”

Hammond said WCED officials had arranged to meet with the parents.

“Our aim is to ensure that the school is stabilised and teaching and learning continues. The fence is currently being procured and an assessment was done by the appointed contractors, also in terms of required materials needed to be purchased.”

Parent Aqeelah Salie, who had kept her children at home, said she was glad the WCED was making an effort.

“Even if it’s temporary, it’s fine because then they can at least go back to school. They will only go back on Monday; the school is still on lockdown.”

Meanwhile, the WCED has launched a site inspection at Zanemfundo Primary School in Philippi East after allegations by the school governing body (SGB) that there hadn’t been regular maintenance to the building.

Boyisilie Mafilik, from the SGB, said they were hopeful that after the inspection the department would fix things.

“We are now hopeful something will be done and that the department will finally hear our cries. We still want the school to be maintained,” said Mafilika.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s spokesperson, Kerry Mauchline, said: “The WCED stated that they would conduct an inspection on Thursday and will engage with the school following the inspection.”

Cape Times