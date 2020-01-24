During the December holidays, vandals destroyed the building, leaving only a handful of toilets for the 1 300 boys and girls to share.
After learning of the vandalism, the WCED said they were working on repairs and, in the meantime, arranged for temporary toilets.
The WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said the toilets arrived on Wednesday.
“A group of parents have indicated that they do not accept these toilets. This is unfortunate, as it is our only solution until the repair work is completed.