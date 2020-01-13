Cape Times reader Peter Stenslunde raised the alarm about at least 28 lights not working around the area, putting the safety of motorists at risk.
Stenslunde said he noticed that the lights had not been working for some time, and had tried several times to lodge complaints with the City.
“I’ve given up reporting on broken street lights as nothing happens. Motorists are affected in that their safety is jeopardised.
“Tourists, around whom the City of Cape Town revolves, are also affected and should be warned,” said Stenslunde.