Vandalism, car crashes blamed on street light issues near N2 and Cape Town airport









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The province has blamed defective street lights near the N2 and Cape Town International Airport on vandalism, cable theft and car crashes that happened over the festive season. Cape Times reader Peter Stenslunde raised the alarm about at least 28 lights not working around the area, putting the safety of motorists at risk. Stenslunde said he noticed that the lights had not been working for some time, and had tried several times to lodge complaints with the City. “I’ve given up reporting on broken street lights as nothing happens. Motorists are affected in that their safety is jeopardised. “Tourists, around whom the City of Cape Town revolves, are also affected and should be warned,” said Stenslunde.

The City referred queries to the provincial government.

Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela’s spokesperson, Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, said: “We are aware of the defective street lights within the vicinity of the N2 and Cape Town International Airport.

“These issues are related to ongoing vandalism and cable theft within the area as well as accidents that have occurred during the festive season period in Cape Town.

“Furthermore, we are currently in the last week of the end-of-year builder’s break and therefore only have an emergency standby team on site and the main suppliers have not yet returned.

“Consequently, we will only be in a position to resolve the issue in the next week or so, once the full team has returned to site and our suppliers are fully functional again for 2020.”

