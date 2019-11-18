Vandalism causes temporary suspension of train service between Bellville, Strand









File picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town – Vandals have again caused extensive damage to infrastructure at several places at the weekend, Metrorail said on Monday. This has led to the temporary suspension of the Northern corridor service. "The extent of damage to essential infrastructure (including Metrorail’s fibre network) at Kuils River and Somerset West impacts signalling and necessitates the temporary suspension of train service between Bellville and Strand. "A limited Muldersvlei train shuttle operates between Eerste River – Muldersvlei. Commuters are advised to make alternative arrangements between Bellville – Strand," Metrorail said. There has also been a temporary suspension of service on the Central line.

The Chris Hani/Kapteinsklip train service remains suspended after extensive damage suffered on Sunday.

However, the following services are not affected by vandalism and will operate as usual: Bishop Lavis; Worcester/Wellington trains via Kraaifontein; Monte Vista; Malmesbury; South; and Cape Flats.

"Technical teams are working around the clock to repair the damage. Metrorail condemns damage to and tampering with essential state infrastructure in the strongest possible terms as its impact on commuters is devastating," Scott said.

"Updates on repairs and reinstatement of suspended services will follow. Customers are encouraged to consult passenger information channels such as public address announcements at stations, social media and Telegramme for service alerts and to share the information widely with fellow commuters.

"Metrorail management thanks its commuters and business for their support and patience during repairs and advises affected commuters to seek alternative transport in order to get to their destination."

Meanwhile, a man was electrocuted at Netreg train station on Sunday while trying to steal overhead cables, EWN reported.

The City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement unit had spotted five suspects who were busy cutting cables. Three of the suspects managed to evade arrest.

Spokesperson Wayne Dyason said: “They had already cut 80 metres of signalling cable. The cable when recovered was still warm.”

While they were charging two suspects, the officers were called back to the scene as another suspect had been electrocuted trying to steal more cable at the same spot.

He was seriously burnt and later succumbed to his injuries.

In a separate incident, two suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of stolen signalling cables at Cape Town station.

In Bishop Lavis, a man was arrested after he robbed people at gunpoint at the local train station.

Members of the public can assist law enforcement by reporting crime and/or suspicious acts to support effective deployment and operations based on crime pattern/trend analyses.

