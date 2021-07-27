Vandals allegedly attack school security guard

Cape Town - Communities have been urged to show the same unity they have against looting towards schools after a security guard was killed while allegedly confronting brazen vandals. Many schools including Sivile Primary School in Khayelitsha and Beauvallon Secondary School in Valhalla Park reported break-ins as schools reopened for the third term on Monday.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said at about 4am on Sunday Khayelitsha police were called out to a business burglary where a 29-year-old suspect was caught in Sivile Primary School. “On their arrival at the primary school in Kwezi Park, the security guard who is the complainant, informed police that while he was doing his rounds at the school he noticed movement in one of the classrooms. “Further inspection (showed) a man was found hiding under the table in one of the classrooms.

“It appeared that the man tried to remove wires and caused an undisclosed amount of damages. He will appear in court once charged,” said Van Wyk. Western Cape Education (WCED) spokesperson Unathi Booi said electricity cables, plugs, window and door handles were stolen from the school. The WCED’s Bronagh Hammond said they were still collating reports from other schools who experienced burglary and vandalism during the school holidays.

“Unfortunately, a number of reports have been received thus far. We are deeply saddened by the report of a death of a security guard who was allegedly attacked at a metro central school after confronting alleged vandals last night. The matter has been reported to police and an investigation is underway,” she said. Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said the vandalism and destruction of schools in the country was worrying. “We believe that these criminals are looting the future of our children. It’s an indication of a society that does not value education and this is the mirror of our economy. It’s not growing and it’s not going to grow unless people start respecting education.”

Maluleke urged communities to become the “fence” of schools by defending them. “They must organise themselves the same way malls and shopping centres in some provinces were protected. Our schools need that same unity and spirit against this. We cannot use the money that is supposed to be hiring more teachers, additional classrooms and furniture for repairs,” he said. Meanwhile Progressive Principals’ Association spokesperson Anthea Adriaanse said: “A number of principals indicated that attendance was low due to taxi and scholar transport services not being available as well as gang violence in the Parkwood and Lotus River area. There is also anxiety amongst staff regarding the full return of learners. A number of parents have informed schools of positive cases of learners and some who are in isolation because of infected family members.”