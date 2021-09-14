Vearey now awaits bargaining council outcome

CAPE TOWN - Arbitration proceedings in the matter of fired top cop Jeremy Vearey, which was expected to continue for two days, concluded on Monday and will now await an outcome from the commissioner at the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC). Monday’s proceedings followed a postponement in the matter, after a Covid-19-related issue delayed the case last month.

Vearey’s representation and the police have now submitted their heads of arguments, and will await the outcome to decide whether Vearey ought to be reinstated, following his dismissal from his position as Western Cape head of detectives earlier this year, on the grounds of misconduct, for “disrespectful” posts he made on social media – which brought the SAPS “into disrepute”. Advocate Johann Nortje, for Vearey, confirmed that the hearing was finalised. “The record must be transcribed and arguments presented by November 2. Judgment is expected by mid-November,” said Nortje.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) representative Pat Raloane, who is also representing Vearey, said arbitration was scheduled for two days, but the matter was able to wrap up sooner than they expected. “We are only going to submit some closing arguments and will wait for the outcome from the Bargaining Council and, thereafter, we will comment,” said Raloane. Meanwhile, the fundraising campaign to assist with legal and medical fees has gained momentum, as Vearey – who is also involved in a parallel matter before the Western Cape High Court, relating to security being reinstated to the former top cop – is expected to testify in high-profile underworld cases.

The Go Get Funding fundraising campaign, which has so far raised more than R60 000, was started by Anton Fisher, after Vearey was treated for Covid-19. “Vearey is unemployed, after being unfairly dismissed from the SAPS. Once he recovers fully, he will also need help to cover his legal fees that he will incur, when he goes to court to fight his unfair dismissal. ’’Jeremy is recognised by South Africa's courts as an expert on gang operations. He also lead a successful investigation into gun smuggling, which uncovered guns that lead to more than 1 000 deaths. Jeremy is married and has two sons. Please donate generously, so that Jeremy can get the medical treatment he needs to make a full recovery,” the campaign reads.