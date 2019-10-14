The HPCSA said its inspectorate office conducted an inspection at the practice of Dr MV Bikitsha, who is registered with the council.
A Dr Pero Ngwashele was found working at Bikitsha’s practice and confirmed that he has a Bachelor of Medicine which he obtained in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
However, he was not registered with the HPCSA. “He was arrested and detained at the Lingelethu West Police Station and released on bail,” the council said.
Ngwashele is among a number of bogus practitioners arrested in Cape Town, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal recently.