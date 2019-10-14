Verifying of sick notes leads to arrest of bogus Cape doctor









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – A drive to verify various sick notes saw the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) conduct an inspection in Khayelitsha where an unregistered doctor was arrested. The HPCSA said its inspectorate office conducted an inspection at the practice of Dr MV Bikitsha, who is registered with the council. A Dr Pero Ngwashele was found working at Bikitsha’s practice and confirmed that he has a Bachelor of Medicine which he obtained in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. However, he was not registered with the HPCSA. “He was arrested and detained at the Lingelethu West Police Station and released on bail,” the council said. Ngwashele is among a number of bogus practitioners arrested in Cape Town, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal recently.

The HPCSA also conducted an inspection at the Jackpersad and Partners offices in the Midlands Medical Centre in Pietermaritzburg.

“During the inspection it was established that Mr Letshego Mdlelekoa, a radiographer, was practising while suspended from the HPCSA register. Mr Mdlelekoa has been suspended since 2017 for non-payment of annual fees. The manager at Jackpersad and Partners confirmed that the practitioner has been employed as a radiographer since January 2017,” the council said.

Mdlelekoa was arrested and appeared in court last Thursday, where he was released on bail.

Together with police, the HPCSA also visited the Ekurhuleni practice of Alfred Mosiwa, a dental therapist registered with council.

Themba Seshuba was found practising as a dental therapist at Mosiwa’s practice in Springs.

“On investigation, it was discovered that Seshuba was practising using a fraudulent diploma in dental therapy from the University of Zululand. Seshuba was arrested and taken into custody.”

The council said it was stern on ensuring that illegal practitioners do not practise and put the lives of the public at risk.

“The HPCSA is once again warning those practitioners registered with council to refrain from allowing unregistered practitioners to utilise their practice rooms,” the council said. Staff Writer