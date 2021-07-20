Very cold snap expected across the country until the weekend

Cape Town - The City has not received reports of flood-related damage following another warning of very cold temperatures expected across the majority of the country from Wednesday, lasting well into the coming weekend. The South African Weather Service (Saws) said: “A cold front will make landfall over the south-western parts of the country on Monday afternoon. Consequently, strong north-westerly winds can be expected over the southern interior as well as along the southern and south-eastern coastal regions.

“Isolated showers and rain will occur over the south-western parts of the Western Cape province on Monday afternoon, spreading to the southern parts in the evening. Rainfall intensity was expected to increase on Tuesday along the western part of the Cape south coast, including the Overberg District, with the distinct possibility of localised flooding in these areas,” Saws said. While the emergency services were on standby to respond to any related incidents, disaster-risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell added: “No incidents have been reported to the Disaster Operations Centre.” Cape Town has experienced significant rainfall in the past two weeks, and some areas remain waterlogged.