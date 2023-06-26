Victim of alleged racist incident approaches SAHRC

The victim of an alleged racism incident, who was allegedly called the k-word during a brawl at a Franschhoek restaurant, has lodged a complaint of racial discrimination with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

Ntombizodwa Sephoko, 40, from Philippi, approached the commission following the incident in which she was assaulted and allegedly nearly drowned at Savoye Restaurant at Vrede en Lust after being accused of stealing a cell phone. SAHRC provincial manager Matthew du Plessis confirmed Sephoko’s complaint had been received. “We received the complaint (on Wednesday). We are still assessing it so I cannot say more about it right now, but it appears to be a complaint regarding an alleged incident of racial discrimination and hate speech,” he said.

Sephoko, a hairdresser, said that on April 16 she was with her friends when she noticed a cell phone on the floor. She maintains that as she tried to pick it up and return it to the owner, she was tackled and almost drowned to death. “This was just me trying to be a human being and not knowing that I would end in such a situation. The white man called me names. He repeatedly called me the K-word and went on about how he hated and doesn’t trust black people. He said we were thieves.”

In the video footage that was widely circulated on social media, a bloodied Sephoko could be seen engaged in a physical altercation with a man in a swimming pool. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said a case of attempted murder was registered at Groot Drakenstein SAPS. He added that a common assault and malicious damage to property case was also registered for investigation by Sephoko’s alleged attacker.