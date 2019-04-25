File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

A leather stitcher who worked for a manufacturer in Kuils River has been awarded nearly R20 000 for unfair dismissal. Fijnbosch Manufacturing plans to oppose the award to Tofara Hove, who approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) after he was dismissed along with four others in December.

According to Hove, he was not offered any payment or alternative to retrenchment. At an arbitration hearing this month, Fijnbosch Manufacturing did not make submissions or representations, and the CMMA found proper process was not followed.

It awarded Hove R12 468 in compensation for unfair dismissal; R4 355 in unpaid wages and leave pay; and R2 879 in respect of notice of pay.

“The Labour Relations Act provides for a specific procedure that must be followed in the event of a business wishing to retrench employees; this involves the disclosure of information followed by a consultation process. It is clear that no such process was followed in this case, and there was no opportunity for the applicant (Hove) to make any representations whatsoever. On that ground the dismissal of the applicant was procedurally unfair,” the CMMA found. Fijnbosch Manufacturing owner William Murray yesterday confirmed they planned to oppose the CCMAs ruling, saying they were not in Cape Town at the time of the hearing.

Murray said officials at the CCMA said they would do a telephonic interview with him, but he waited for the call and nothing came through. “We dispute that the dismissal was unfair. The business closed down, it was not making any money. I am selling my property trying to fix things,” Murray said.

CAPE TIMES