Police Minister Bheki Cele Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)
Cape Town – Police Minister Bheki Cele took part in the Parade of Forces outside the Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain on Friday. 

He inspected a parade of officers who are to be deployed at crime hot spots around the province as part of the "Zizojika izinto" anti-crime campaign during the festive season. 

Cele will also be joining the police’s Safer Festive Season operations at the Nyanga bus terminus, Ngulube Drive in Nyanga, Junxion Mall at Brown’s Farm and a roadblock on the Stellenbosch Arterial Road today, among others.

Cele has already made similar trips to Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape over the past week.

Accompanied by the top management of the SAPS, Cele embarked on community engagements by visiting public spaces; inspecting police operations and multi-disciplinary roadblocks; and assessing whether safety plans are in place to ensure the safety of residents and holidaymakers in the province during the holiday season.

Cele's spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, said earlier: “He is expected to visit malls, bus terminals, vehicle checkpoints, taxi ranks and these inspections are to ensure that the SAPS is keeping in line with its core to turn the tide against crime.”

The holiday season in Cape Town has been marred by the fatal shooting of 5-year-old Valentino Grootetjie from Lavender Hill while playing in his backyard. The two suspects arrested appeared in court on Friday.

On Christmas Day, two women were shot and killed in Ravensmead.

Also on Christmas Day, an 18-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Mitchells Plain.
Video: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Times