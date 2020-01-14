Cape Town – Supportive residents came out in their numbers yesterday to stand by two grieving families who came face to face with the men accused of murdering their children.
The man accused of murdering 12-year-old Michaela Williams appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court and Siyabonga Mbasha, the 33-year-old Buffeljagsrivier father who allegedly slit the throat of his 16-month-old baby daughter, appeared in Swellendam.
Michaela’s mother, Beatrice Adams, didn’t get the chance to see the suspect as she had to be removed from the court following a breakdown.
The child’s father, Magoedien Moggenberg, said he was livid and felt like a part of him was gone forever.
Magistrate Goolam Bowa ordered that the accused’s identity be withheld for the time being.