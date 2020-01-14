VIDEO, PICS: Communities support families of slain children as two suspects appear









Cape Town – Supportive residents came out in their numbers yesterday to stand by two grieving families who came face to face with the men accused of murdering their children. The man accused of murdering 12-year-old Michaela Williams appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court and Siyabonga Mbasha, the 33-year-old ­Buffeljagsrivier father who allegedly slit the throat of his 16-month-old baby daughter, appeared in Swellendam. Michaela’s mother, Beatrice Adams, didn’t get the chance to see the suspect as she had to be removed from the court following a breakdown. The child’s father, Magoedien Moggenberg, said he was livid and felt like a part of him was gone forever. Magistrate Goolam Bowa ordered that the accused’s identity be withheld for the time being.

His picture can also not be published just yet, and a member in the public gallery who took a snap was forced to delete it.

Michaela went missing last Tuesday and her body was discovered on Thursday morning in an open field in Schaapkraal, Philippi, after the accused was arrested.

It’s been alleged that Michaela was seen by another child in the company of the accused.

According to prosecutor Nicky Konisi, the accused is known to the family as he is a neighbour.

The charge sheet before the court yesterday read that on January 8 in Philippi the accused raped her.

The 48-year-old is a convicted rapist who was released on parole in 2018.

He allegedly raped and attempted to kill an 8-year-old by stabbing her in 2005. The accused served 13 years of his 20-year sentence.

Konisi told the court that because the accused had a previous rape conviction, the State opposed bail. His legal representative, Kyle Jason, said his client had not applied for bail.

The case was postponed for further investigation and to obtain outstanding statements from witnesses.

The accused remains in custody and is due to appear in court again on April14, via audiovisuals from Pollsmoor Prison.

Mbasha briefly appeared in the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court yesterday following his arrest on Thursday.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said baby Alime Mbasha was murdered on a Bloemhof farm, following a domestic dispute between her parents.

“While fighting with his partner over work on a farm in a neighbouring town (Witsand), the suspect grabbed hold of the child, took her outside the dwelling, where he fatally stabbed the child.

“The mother, 24, sustained minor injuries during the ordeal,” Pojie said.

Mbasha’s case was postponed to January 28 to enable him to seek legal representation.

